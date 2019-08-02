US25W construction near W’burg expected to bring traffic delays











If you’re planning to drive near Williamsburg for the next three weeks, then you might want to allow a few extra minutes for traffic delays due to road construction on US25W.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists that a portion of US25W from mile point 12.356 near Main Street (KY 296) to mile point 6.819 near Wolf Creek Road (KY 628) will be reduced to one lane starting Monday, Aug. 5.

The work is expected to conclude on Friday, Aug. 23.

The lane closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day and will be controlled by flaggers. The lane closure is necessary to allow contractors to perform shoulder widening and asphalt resurfacing operations.

The transportation cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.