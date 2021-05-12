US Senator Rand Paul holds Corbin fundraiser











“He is an outspoken champion for constitutional liberties, limited government and fiscal responsibility,” said Forcht Group CEO Terry Forcht as he introduced Republican Senator Rand Paul May 6th during a Rand Paul for U.S. Senate fundraising event. At the request of Senator Paul, the event was originally scheduled for the home of Terry and Marion Forcht in Corbin but was moved to the Corbin Center to accommodate a large crowd and more social distancing.

Paul stopped in Corbin as part of his multi-city tour throughout Kentucky last week.

The event, which took place at the Corbin Center, saw an attendance of approximately 100 people featuring prominent local leaders including the mayors of both Corbin and Williamsburg, the Whitley County Judge Executive and others.

Paul began his speech with an anecdote about his most recent visit to Washington D.C. He described the violence and protests that he experienced while in the city.

His concern after the events of his visit was how the protestors were making their way to D.C. and paying for expensive hotel rooms.

“We really need to think about what is the principle purpose of government. The principle purpose of government is to protect our God-given rights – not to transfer wealth around, not to give you a bunch of so-called free stuff, but to protect your God-given rights,” said Paul.

Paul was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010. He was a republican

candidate for president in 2016.

Paul, who grew up in Texas, currently resides in Bowling Green with his wife, Kelley, and three sons, where he started ophthalmology practice in 1993.

In 1995, Paul founded the Southern Kentucky Lions Eye Clinic, an organization that provides eye exams and surgery to needy families and individuals.

During his free time, Paul performs pro-bono eye surgeries for patients across Kentucky and free eye surgery to children from around the world through his participation in the Children of the Americas Program, according to the Rand Paul U.S. Senator for Kentucky Website.