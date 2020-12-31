US Marshal to extradite suspect in Whitley Co. arrest











Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Manchester man Sunday who was wanted by the US Marshal’s office.

Randall Perkins, 59, was arrested at the Woodbine Dollar Store at approximately 12:02 a.m. on Dec. 27.

Deputy Chad Estep observed a four-door sedan with expired tags and cancelled vehicle insurance, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Perkins was a passenger in the back seat. He was arrested after Whitley County dispatch confirmed Perkins was wanted by the US Marshal’s Office in Arlington, Virginia for a probation violation. His original charge was a weapon offense.

Perkins was expected to be extradited Monday morning, according to the Facebook post.