Upper Cumberland Community Foundation announces success of Poker Run











Fundraising event raised $5,000 for communities

Upper Cumberland Community Foundation is honored to announce the success of the first Poker Run fundraising event, which raised over $5,000 to be granted to communities within the Upper Cumberland region.

Over a dozen local businesses and community volunteers assisted in sponsoring and hosting the event, which was held Saturday, August 10th, with a total of 31 bikes gathered for the UCCF Poker Run ride. The ride began at Wildcat Harley-Davidson in London and was comprised of four stops including Williamsburg, Barbourville, Pineville, and Corbin.

The Foundation plans to continue the Poker Run as an annual fundraising event and hopes to have even more participants next year.

U pper Cumberland Community Foundation is a leading and trusted community foundation; transforming Eastern Kentucky through charitable giving, community involvement, and strategic partnerships by investing assets in our communities. Upper Cumberland’s mission is to empower the people with a heart for Bell, Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties and to transform the quality of life for future generations.

This organization is an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

If you’d like to donate to the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation, please visit www.appalachianky.org or mail a contribution to Upper Cumberland Community Foundation, PO Box 1381 London KY, 40743.