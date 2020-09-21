Update: Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties all report double-digit increases in new COVID-19 cases Monday











Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties all reported double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases Monday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Monday, six new cases Sunday, and nine new cases Saturday.

Monday’s new cases involve: a 39-year-old male, a 38-year-old female, a 53-year-old female, an 18-year-old male, a 12-year-old female, a 39-year-old female, a 58-year-old female, a 61-year-old female, a 10-year-old female, an 18-year-old male, a 45-year-old male, and a nine-year-old male.

Sunday’s new cases involve: a 34-year-old female, an 18-year-old male, a six-year-old male, a 15-year-old male, a 39-year-old female, and a 15-year-old female.

Saturday’s new cases involve: an 80-year-old female, a 46-year-old female, a 30-year-old female, a 17-year-old female, a 48-year-old male, a 73-year-old male, a 60-year-old male, a 31-year-old female, and a 33-year-old female.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 15 new cases Thursday, 11 new cases Wednesday, and seven new cases Tuesday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported Monday that six previously hospitalized patients had been discharged.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 752 COVID-19 cases, including: 536 recovered cases, and 208 active cases, of which eight are currently hospitalized.

The Laurel County Health Department reported its eighth COVID-19 death on Sept. 15, which involved a 73-year-old female.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County. Since June 9, there have been an additional 730 cases reported there, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

Out of the 752 Laurel County cases, 90 patients were under the age of 18, 161 patients were ages 18-30, 121 patients were ages 31-40, 111 patients were ages 41-50, 113 patients were ages 51-60, 101 patients were ages 61-70, 40 patients were ages 71-80 and 15 patients were over age 80.

A total of 16,062 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Sept. 21.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including one case involving a child, 11 new cases Friday, including three cases involving children, three new cases Thursday, seven new cases Wednesday, and five new cases Tuesday.

Knox County has a total of 450 COVID-19 cases, including 67 active cases.

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by June 15. Since June 11, there have been 440 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 11 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Aug. 25.

As of Sept. 21, a total of 4,804 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Knox County.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Monday, four new cases Friday, four new cases Thursday, 11 new cases Wednesday, and 11 new cases Tuesday.

Whitley County has had a total of 292 COVID-19 cases.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation. Since June 8, Whitley County has had 281 additional cases diagnosed.

Whitley County has 60 active cases, including six people isolated in the hospital, and 54 isolated at home. A total of 230 cases have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has reported a total of two COVID-19 deaths with the first happening on July 21, and the second happening on Aug. 20.

Out of the 292 Whitley County cases, 29 patients were under the age of 18, 21 patients were ages 18-20, 61 patients were ages 21-30, 50 patients were ages 31-40, 39 patients were ages 41-50, 35 patients were ages 51-60, 25 patients were ages 61-70, 21 patients were age 71-80, and 11 patients were over age 80.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported five new individual COVID cases Monday, one new individual cases Sunday, two new individual cases Saturday, three new cases Friday, five new cases Thursday, three new individual cases Wednesday, four new individual cases Tuesday.

Bell County has had a total of 468 COVID-19 cases with seven people currently hospitalized, who range in age from 49-93.

Bell County currently has 41 active cases, including: 15 active individual cases and 26 active long-term care cases.

The Bell County Health Department reported its 15th and 16th COVID-19 fatalities on Sept. 17. All of Bell County’s COVID-19 fatalities have ranged in age from 62-97.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported no new cases in McCreary County Monday or Sunday, and three new cases in McCreary County Saturday.

Saturday’s new cases involve a 26-year-old female, who is self-isolated and asymptomatic, and a 40-year-old female and a 17-year-old male, who are both self-isolated but still symptomatic.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Friday, no new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Thursday, two new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Wednesday, and one new COVID-19 case in McCreary County Tuesday.

McCreary County has had a total of 141 COVID-19 cases, including 15 active cases. One case is hospitalized and the remainder are all self-isolated. 126 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious or no longer isolated.

So far, McCreary County has had no COVID-19 deaths.

Statewide cases

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 406 new COVID-19 cases, of which 67 cases involved children ages 18 and younger, and one new death.

On Sunday, Beshear reported 439 new COVID-19 cases, of which 68 cases involved children ages 18 and younger, and three new deaths.

On Saturday, Beshear reported 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, of which 145 cases involved children ages 18 and younger, and seven new deaths.

“Last week, we had our second-highest number of cases by week,” Beshear said. “We really want to see this overall number of cases come down. Our positivity rate is going down, which is great news. But those overall numbers are too high. We’ve got to do what it takes to have fewer new weekly cases.”

Statewide there have been 61,917 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 1,112 total deaths from the virus. A total of 1,131,075 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and at least 11,283 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.