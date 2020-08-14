UPDATE: Wreck blocking northbound I-75 expected to be cleared by 5 p.m.











UPDATE: Corbin firefighters say the wreck that has northbound Interstate 75 shut down at the 28-mile marker should be cleared within the next hour.

Captain James Smith said at 4 p.m. that the four passenger vehicles involved in the wreck have been removed from the scene.

The fifth vehicle involved was a tractor-trailer truck hauling a full tanker of gasoline.

“The semi was not drivable,” Smith said, noting it has been moved to the side of the road, but another truck is being brought in to haul away the trailer.

Smith said the wreck was a chain reaction as traffic began backing up.

Both lanes of traffic were blocked.

Corbin Police, Corbin Fire Department and Whitley County EMS responded to the scene.

Corbin Police are advising motorists traveling north on Interstate 75 to seek an alternate route as a multi–vehicle wreck has blocked both lanes.

The wreck occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the 28-mile marker.

Corbin Fire Department and Whitley County EMS are also on the scene.