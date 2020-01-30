UPDATE: Williamsburg joins Corbin Independent, Knox and Whitley County Schools in closing because of illness











Corbin Independent Schools, and Williamsburg Independent School have joined a growing list of local school districts in cancelling classes because of sickness among students, faculty and staff.

Officials at Corbin and Williamsburg announced Thursday afternoon that school would be closed Friday and Monday.

While student attendance remains among the 90 percent threshold below which classes would be cancelled, Corbin Superintendent Dave Cox said a high number of faculty and staff are out due to illness.

“We are having a hard time finding substitutes,” Cox said.

While school is out, Cox said each of the buildings would undergo a deep cleaning in an effort to reduce the chances of another outbreak.

Students will make up the time with the use of non-traditional instructional days.

“This is the first time we have missed school this year,” Cox said, noting 10 non-traditional days are available before time must be made up.

Knox and Whitley County Schools were closed Thursday and will be closed Friday, also due to illness.

Knox County Schools will make the time through the use of non-traditional instructional days.

Whitley County Superintendent John Siler said the missed days will be added to the end of the calendar, as the school system does not use the NTI days program.