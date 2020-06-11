Update: Whitley, Laurel, Bell counties report new COVID-19 cases Thursday











The Whitley County, Laurel County and Bell County health departments all reported new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported its 14th case Thursday. It reported its 13th case Tuesday, and its 12th case Monday. All three active patients are isolating at home.

Whitley County’s first 11 COVID-19 cases have all been released from isolation. The last of those COVID-19 cases was reported on May 17.

The majority of Whitley County cases have involved people ages 50 and under.

Out of the 14 Whitley County cases, one patient is under the age of 18, three patients are ages 18-30, four patients are ages 31-40, two patients are ages 41-50, one patient is age 51-60, two patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases late Thursday afternoon, four new cases Wednesday, and two new cases Tuesday raising its total number of positive cases to 30.

The health department reports that all eight active cases are isolating at home

Out of the other 22 cases, two are deceased, and 20 have recovered.

Out of the Laurel County cases, seven patients are ages 18-30, eight patients are ages 31-40, two patients are age 41-50, five patients are ages 51-60, seven patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

2,261 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Laurel County as of June 8.

Bell County

Bell County didn’t report its first COVID-19 case until May 16, and now has multiple confirmed cases.

On Thursday, the Bell County Health Department reported its fifth COVID-19 case, and it reported its fourth case on Monday.

Previously on June 1, the Bell County Health Department also reported its fourth COVID-19 case, but in a comment on its own Facebook post Monday, the health department indicated that the person reported with the prior fourth case did have a physical Bell County address, but was diagnosed in another county and is being quarantined, followed up with and counted in that county.

Knox County

Knox County reported its ninth and tenth COVID-19 cases on May 30, according to the Knox County Health Department.

The health department reported Wednesday that the ninth patient has fully recovered and all close contacts have completed their isolation and quarantine time. Only one patient remains active.

Out of the first 10 Knox County cases, one patient was under the age of 18, one patient was ages 18-30, four patients were ages 31-40, one patient is ages 41-50, two patients are ages 51-60, and one patient is age 61-70, according to the Knox County Health Department.

A total of 840 people have been tested in Knox County.

Other cases

McCreary County reported its 13th COVID-19 case on May 9, but all 13 cases have now been released from isolation, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, there were 11,945 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 493 deaths from the virus. At least 308,786 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and 3,379 people have recovered, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.