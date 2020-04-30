UPDATE: WD Bryant burglar broke glass out of door; tried to take chainsaw











Corbin Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals involved in the burglary at WD Bryant, and possibly a Corbin storage building, early Thursday morning.

Video surveillance captured the male subject in a blue hooded sweatshirt taking a backpack blower and string trimmer at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said the suspect made entry by breaking the glass out one of the exterior doors leading into the lawncare area.

“He had something in his hand that he used to break the glass, possibly a window punch” Wilson said.

Once inside, Wilson said the suspect initially attempted to remove a chainsaw from the display area.

“When he couldn’t get it off the display, he grabbed the weed eater and leaf blower,” Wilson said.

“He was in and out in about one minute from the time he busted the window,” Wilson added.

He fled the scene in an SUV driven by a woman.

Wilson said no details could be made out about the woman. Neither the make or model of the SUV could be determined.

“It is a small SUV of some type, with possibly a spare tire on the back-driver’s side,” Wilson said.

Wilson said police suspect the duo was involved in a second burglary at the former drive-in restaurant on South Main Street.

The building, which has also been used as a motorcycle and bicycle store at different times, is currently serving as a storage building.

“They took food and other items,” Wilson said, adding that it is unknown exactly what time the burglary occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 528-1122. Callers may remain anonymous.