UPDATE: Saturday shooting victim identifed













UPDATE: Kentucky State Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed Saturday night.

According to a press release issued by Trooper Lloyd Cochran, public affairs officer at Post 11 in London, the victim was Geri D. Johnson, 29, of Williamsburg.

Johnson, who was pregnant at the time, was pronounced dead at approximately 6:20 p.m. at Baptist Health Corbin.

The infant was successfully delivered and has been transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit where it is listed in critical condition.

Johnson’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy that was scheduled to be performed today.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear and still under investigation at this time,” Cochran stated.

State Police and Corbin Police were investigating a Chevrolet pickup truck in connection with the incident after it was located on the Corbin bypass at the connector ramp with Ky. 26. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

