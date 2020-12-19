UPDATE: Robber shot and killed at Keavy convenience store











UPDATE: One person is dead and a second person was injured during an attempted robbery at a Keavy area convenience store early Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Jacob S. Vann, 32, of Keavy.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies were called to 312 Market, formerly known as The Bait Bucket, near the intersection of Ky. 312 and Level Green Road.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that approximately 7 a.m., a male subject, later identified as Vann, entered the store with the intent to rob it.

According to deputies, Van inferred that he had a weapon.

Van reportedly assaulted a male employee.

“Another male employee fired shots at the suspect (Vann) who was assaulting the other employee, hitting the suspect at least once causing fatal injury to the suspect.,” Acciardo stated adding that an unidentified female employee was struck by a stray bullet.

Vann was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female employee was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Edwards is leading the investigation.

He was assisted at the scene by Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, Deputy Brad Mink, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Hobie Daugherty, and Deputy Dylan Messer.

Also assisting at the scene were Kentucky State Police and West Knox Fire Department.

