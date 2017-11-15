Update: Police warn of stranger trying to lure children in Emlyn, Williamsburg

Williamsburg police and Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for parents to be especially vigilant following four recent incidents when a stranger tried to lure a child into a vehicle.

Three of the incidents happened in Emlyn, and a fourth was reported Friday in Williamsburg that police believe are related.

In all four incidents, a man in a dark colored SUV allegedly attempted to lure a child into his vehicle.

“Out of an abundance of caution, parents should be vigilant and are asked to report suspicious activity, whether observed or learned of from their children,” Sheriff Colan Harrell wrote on the department’s Facebook page Thursday.

“If possible, please safely attempt to obtain a license plate number or other information that may help further identify a vehicle engaging in such activity. Regardless of where you live, this is a reminder for all parents to speak with children about safe practices concerning strangers.”

Harrell said that he found out about three of the incidents in Emlyn on the same day.

One of the incidents the department responded to, and then they learned of two other incidents.

All three incidents apparently occurred over a two to three week period.

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird said that his department is investigating an incident on Pelham Street Friday that involved the same vehicle description and mode of operation.

Based on the vehicle descriptions and mode of operation, Bird said he “absolutely” thinks the four incidents are connected.

Harrell said there were some similar incidents in Knox County that he feels are also connected to the Whitley County incidents.

Harrell said that authorities have some “strong thoughts” about who might be involved and have increased patrols in the Emlyn community.

“We are doing everything we can,” Harrell said.

Local law enforcement is continuing to investigate the incidents.

When further information is available, it will be released, according to the sheriff’s department release.

To report suspicious activity, please contact Whitley County E911 at (606) 549-6017. In case of an emergency, dial 911.