UPDATE: Overturned propane truck blocking Hightop Road has been righted; Officials expect road to be closed until after 5 p.m.











UPDATE: The propane truck that overturned on Highstop Road Friday afternoon has been righted. A heavy duty tow truck was able to pull the truck back onto its wheels at approximately 3:15 p.m. Officials with Whitley County E911 said it would be about 5 p.m. before the road was open to traffic as emergency personnel are still working to clear the scene.

A truck carrying propane overturned on Hightop Road at the intersection of Poff Circle Friday afternoon.

The truck went off the shoulder of the road, and tipped over at about 1:45 p.m. Friday. Rescue officials are on scene are attempting to remove truck, which currently completely blocks the roadway.

The road is closed to through traffic until further notice. No one was injured in the accident.