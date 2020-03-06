Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
BREAKING NEWS

UPDATE: One lane of I-75 near Williamsburg reopened following Friday morning truck fire

Posted On 06 Mar 2020
UPDATE: Emergency crews have reopened one lane of northbound Interstate 75 near exit 15.

The interstate was shut down for more than an hour as firefighters battled a truck fire that spread to its load of cars.

Goldbug, Williamsburg, Oak Grove, Pleasant View, Rockholds and Oak Grove firefighters responded to the scene.

Northbound Interstate 75 is currently shut down near Exit 15 as firefighters battle a truck fire.

The initial call was for a fire in the rear wheels of a loaded car hauler just north of Exit 15.

However, the flames spread to several of the vehicles loaded on the trailer.

Several area fire departments have responded to the scene.

Motorists traveling north are advised to seek alternate routes.

