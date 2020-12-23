Update: New details emerge about murder suspect’s capture following barricade situation Wednesday











Additional details have emerged about a barricade situation in southern Laurel County Wednesday where one of two suspects wanted in connection with a murder case Sunday afternoon were captured.

Robert Brandon Gray, 39, of Keavy, is now lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center where he is being held in lieu of a $1 million cash bond on charges of murder, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), and resisting arrest.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are still searching for a second suspect, Ashley B. Lewis, 30, of East Bernstadt, in connection to the killing of Jeremy Caldwell, 32, of Manchester, which occurred about 2 p.m. Sunday. The killing happened off Highway 490 at Highway 1376 across from a business parking lot about five miles north of London in the East Bernstadt area, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department.

Two suspects allegedly fled the scene in a silver Pontiac G6 after the fatal shooting, according to a sheriff’s department release.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root, detectives and deputies responded to a residence off West City Dam Road near Rooks Branch about 10 miles southwest of London late Wednesday morning after information was developed that the suspects were possibly at a relative’s home there, the release stated.

When deputies arrived, Gray attempted to flee out a back window, but ran back inside the residence and would not come out, according to a release.

Lt. Chris Edwards, who is a crisis negotiator for the sheriff’s department,

attempted communication with the suspect with a phone system deployed by the sheriff’s office, but the suspect would not exit, the release stated.

At 11 a.m., the Southeast Regional Special Response Team (SRT), which is led by Team Leader Sheriff’s Detective Richard Dalrymple, was activated and responded to the scene.

The team deployed several tactics in an attempt to get the suspect to come out, but the suspect failed to exit the residence.

Root said that authorities used gas as one tactic in an unsuccessful attempt to force Gray from the residence.

West Knox Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and provided an infrared imaging system, which the special response team utilized to locate the suspect in the attic of the residence, according to the release.

The special response team entered the attic area of the residence where they successfully and safely arrested Gray about 3:15 p.m.

Root said he was hiding under some insulation.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Department Public Affairs Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said that authorities did not find Gray with a weapon Wednesday.

No one was injured during Wednesday’s incident.

“It was a great group effort which ended textbook perfect with no neighbors, bystanders, officers or the accused injured,” Root noted.

Lewis is wanted for complicity to commit murder, and is still at large.

Her whereabouts remain unclear.

Acciardo said that authorities have developed some information about Lewis possible whereabouts.

A previous sheriff’s department release indicated that both suspects were considered “armed and dangerous.”

Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office was: Dalrymple, regional special response team members from the Corbin, Barbourville, Mt. Vernon, and Williamsburg police departments, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Also assisting for the Laurel Sheriff’s office were Root, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Edwards, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Robert Reed (case officer), Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson and a large contingent of Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies and court bailiffs.

Other agencies assisting at the scene included: Kentucky State Police, London City Police, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and West Knox Volunteer Fire Department.