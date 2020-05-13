Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Half Price Sale
BREAKING NEWS

Update: Missing woman located safe

Posted On 13 May 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

Update: Kentucky State Police announced about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday that Cecily Mobley has been located safe and removed from NCIC (National Crime Information Center).

The Kentucky State Police, London Post, is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation.

KSP Post 11 was contacted Wednesday in reference to a missing Laurel County woman, according to a KSP press release.

The initial investigation indicates that Cecily C. Mobley, 39, of London, was last seen at a residence in Keavy on April 12. She is described as a white female, 5’5” tall, 165 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the KSP London Post at (606) 878-6622

KSP Trooper Jack Riley is continuing the investigation.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Kentucky State Police arrest Corbin man in connection with pawn shop burglary; searching for second man

Posted On 30 Apr 2020
, By
0

Corbin man who led police on two-high speed chases admits he smoked meth

Posted On 23 Apr 2020
, By
0

KSP bolsters security at Baptist Health Corbin

Posted On 04 Apr 2020
, By
0

Corbin man charged with sexual abuse of juvenile

Posted On 01 Apr 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal