Update: Medical condition blamed for Monday crash into mobile home

Posted On 15 Jul 2020
Corbin Police say a medical condition was the cause of a wreck that ended when an SUV plowed into a mobile home on Commonwealth Ave. in Corbin Monday morning.

Photo by the Corbin Fire Department

The incident occurred just before noon when the Kia Sorrento driven by Harold Belew, 50, went out of control, hit a parked car and the continued on to hit the mobile home at the mobile home park behind the Corbin Station Kroger.

“There was one person inside the mobile home, but they were not injured,” said Corbin Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Jackson.

Bystanders forced open the door on Belew’s SUV. Belew was the only person in the vehicle.

Knox EMS transported him to EMS Station 2 off of U.S. 25E where he was airlifted.

Jackson said the porch and foundation of the mobile home suffered the most damage.

“The owner is going to have to get someone to set in back on the blocks,” Jackson said. “It is also going to need extensive porch work.”

Corbin firefighters were on scene for several hours.

