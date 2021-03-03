Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Update: Man found dead in Keavy creek Monday identified

Posted On 03 Mar 2021
By :
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a death investigation following the discovery of a deceased individual off Locust Grove Road about eight miles southwest of London in the Keavy area Monday afternoon.

