UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Corbin Middle School













UPDATE: As of 11:10 a.m. Corbin Independent Schools officials said the lockdown at Corbin Middle School had been lifted.

Hannah Goins, public relations coordinator at the school system, said the lockdown was instituted following and unsubstantiated rumor among the students.

Superintendent Dave Cox said the lockdown was instituted after school officials learned that several students had heard rumors that an unidentified student planned to bring a weapon to school Thursday.

Cox said the rumor had circulated during an out-of-school event unaffiliated with the either the school or the school system.

“We couldn’t trace it back to a particular student,” Cox said.

School administrators and staff searched all lockers, bags and backpacks, along with all areas of the building, but found no weapons.

“Corbin Administrative staff along with two school resource officers fully investigated the incident and re-opened the school after approximately one hour,” Goins stated. “There was no evidence of any safety threat found.”

