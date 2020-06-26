Update: Laurel County up to 100 COVID-19 cases, Knox County up to 70 cases











The Laurel County Health Department is now reporting 100 positive COVID-19 cases in Laurel County.

The Laurel County Health Department announced Friday that six new cases had been reported, and that one of the previously reported cases is now hospitalized.

Laurel County now has a total of 62 active cases with eight people hospitalized and 54 recovering at home.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County out of which 20 people recovered and two died. Since June 9, there have been an additional 78 cases reported there, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

On Monday, Laurel County reported its third death from the virus.

Out of the Laurel County cases, seven patients were under the age of 18, 19 patients were ages 18-30, 20 patients were ages 31-40, 13 patients were ages 41-50, 12 patients were ages 51-60, 19 patients were ages 61-70, four patients were age 71-80, and six patients were over age 80.

A total of 3,293 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Laurel County as of June 22.

Knox County

Late Friday afternoon, the Knox County Health Department posted a copy of a news release from Christian Care Communities announcing that they was an outbreak of COVID-19 at Christian Health Center in Corbin.

Campus-wide testing was initially done on June 2 for all staff and residents, and showed no positive cases of the virus. Testing again on Wednesday, June 24, confirmed that 47 residents and eight staff are all positive for COVDI-19. Nearly everyone, who tested positive, is asymptotic at this time, the release noted.

The Knox County Health Department issued a release about 10 p.m. Friday noting that out of its 50 news cases, 47 of those involved residents at Christian Health Center and two involved employees there.

“Knox County Health Department (KCKD) and Department of Public Health (DPH) are working closely with management to ensure all proper recommendations are conducted. For COVID-19 to affect a nursing home facility breaks our heart, as does every positive case. The threat to the community is low. All epidemiological tracing and contact information have been conducted with these cases. Any close contacts will be notified by the Knox County Health Department,” said Knox County Health Department Director Rebecca Rains.

About 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Knox County Health Department (KCHD) reported that four additional people had been diagnosed with COVID-19, which brought the county’s total up to 20 positive cases.

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported its first 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by June 15.

Out of the first 12 Knox County cases, one patient was under the age of 18, one patient was ages 18-30, five patients were ages 31-40, two patients were ages 41-50, two patients were ages 51-60, and one patient was age 61-70, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Bell County

Bell County, which didn’t report its first COVID-19 case until May 16, reported its eighth COVID-19 case Wednesday.

On Saturday, June 20, the Bell County Health Department reported its sixth COVID-19 case, and on Monday, it reported its seventh COVID-19 case.

Whitley County

Since June 16, Whitley County has reported six new COVID-19 cases with the most recent case being reported Monday.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation.

Since June 8, Whitley County has had 10 additional cases diagnosed out of which nine cases are still active. Two people are isolating in the hospital and seven are isolating at home.

The majority of Whitley County cases have involved people ages 50 and under.

Out of the 21 Whitley County cases, one patient was under the age of 18, six patients were ages 18-30, four patients were ages 31-40, two patients were ages 41-50, one patient was age 51-60, three patients were ages 61-70, and four patients were age 71-80.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported McCreary County’s 17th COVID-19 case Wednesday afternoon. This was the county’s fourth case since June 20.

The person is a 48-year-old female, who is self-isolated, and asymptomatic.

All four active McCreary County cases are self-isolating.

McCreary County reported its 13th COVID-19 case on May 9, but the first 13 cases have all been released from isolation, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

Statewide numbers

As of 4 p.m. Friday, there were 14,859 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 553 deaths from the virus. At least 383,636 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and 3,730 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.