Update: Laurel County reports its sixth COVID-19 fatality Friday; McCreary County reports two new cases











The Laurel County Health Department reported its sixth COVID-19 fatality Friday afternoon.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the 72-year-old male, who was one of our previously reported cases,” the health department wrote in a release.

On Friday, the Laurel County Health Department also reported 18 new cases, including four people, who are hospitalized.

Friday’s new cases include: a 73-year-old female, a 49-year-old female, a 22-year-old female, a 48-year-old female, a 12-year-old male, a seven-year-old male, a 42-year-old male, a 64-year-old female, a 65-year-old female, a 61-year-old male, an 85-year-old male, a 71-year-old female, a 31-year-old male, a 28-year-old-male, a 19-year-old female, a 55-year-old male, a 32-year-old male, and a 44-year-old male.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 15 new cases Thursday, eight new cases Wednesday, four new cases Tuesday, six new cases Monday, four new cases Sunday, and 10 new cases Saturday.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 606 cases, including: 420 recovered cases, and 180 active cases, of which 14 are currently hospitalized.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County. Since June 9, there have been an additional 584 cases reported there, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

Out of the 606 Laurel County cases, 68 patients were under the age of 18, 136 patients were ages 18-30, 100 patients were ages 31-40, 81 patients were ages 41-50, 91 patients were ages 51-60, 87 patients were ages 61-70, 29 patients were ages 71-80 and 14 patients were over age 80.

A total of 12,947 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Aug. 31.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported Friday that eight McCreary County COVID-19 cases had been released from isolation, and it also reported two new McCreary County COVID-19 cases, which involve a 77-year-old female and a 73-year-old female, who are both self-isolated but still symptomatic.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported six new McCreary County COVID-19 cases Thursday, four new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Wednesday, three new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Tuesday, three new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Monday, six new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Sunday, and one new McCreary County case Saturday.

McCreary County has had a total of 113 COVID-19 cases, including 35 active cases. One active case is hospitalized and the other 34 are self-isolated. 78 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious or no longer isolated.

So far, McCreary County has had no COVID-19 deaths.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case Friday, five new cases Thursday, two new cases Wednesday, three new cases Tuesday, four new cases Monday, and two new cases Sunday.

Whitley County has had a total of 211 COVID-19 cases.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation. Since June 8, Whitley County has had 200 additional cases diagnosed.

Whitley County has 31 active cases, including three people isolated in the hospital, and 28 isolated at home. A total of 178 cases have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has reported a total of two COVID-19 deaths with the first happening on July 21, and the second happening on Aug. 20.

Out of the 211 Whitley County cases, 25 patients were under the age of 18, 12 patients were ages 18-20, 40 patients were ages 21-30, 40 patients were ages 31-40, 26 patients were ages 41-50, 26 patients were ages 51-60, 19 patients were ages 61-70, 17 patients were age 71-80, and six patients were over age 80.

Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website lists one active COVID-19 case at the University of the Cumberlands involving a student.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case Friday, three new cases Thursday, two new cases Wednesday, two new cases Tuesday, and three new cases Monday.

Knox County has a total of 376 COVID-19 cases, including 53 active cases.

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by June 15. Since June 11, there have been 366 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 11 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Aug. 25.

Out of the first 323 Knox County cases, 37 patients were under the age of 18, 64 patients were ages 18-30, 40 patients were ages 31-40, 45 patients were ages 41-50, 41 patients were ages 51-60, 26 patients were ages 61-70, 33 patients were ages 71-80, and 37 patients were over age 80.

As of Aug. 25, a total of 3,863 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Knox County.

Union College in Barbourville reported one new student COVID-19 case Friday, and 34 total active student COVID-19 cases. In addition, it also reported one new case involving a staff member Friday, according to the state’s official COVID-19 page.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported zero new COVID-19 cases Friday, two new positive cases Thursday, 10 new cases Wednesday, nine new cases Tuesday, two new cases Monday, two new cases Sunday, and two new cases Saturday.

Bell County has had a total of 414 COVID-19 cases with three people currently hospitalized, a 59-year-old male, a 66-year-old female and a 75-year-old male.

The Bell County Health Department reported its 12th COVID-19 fatality Thursday afternoon, which involved a 62-year-old male. On Aug. 31, it reported the death of a 77-year-old male, and on Aug. 28, it reported the death of a 91-year-old male.

All of Bell County’s COVID-19 fatalities have ranged in age from 62-91.

Statewide cases

On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 809 new COVID-19 cases, including 98 cases involving children under age 18, and 11 new deaths.

“I know this is a big weekend: Derby weekend, even though it’s September, and Labor Day weekend,” said Beshear. “Traditionally, we’d get together with a lot of people over this weekend. This year, I need you to do it a little differently. Just this one time, probably in your entire life, please keep your gatherings small, 10 people or fewer.”

Statewide there have been 51,677 total positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 987 total deaths from the virus. A total of 910,697 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and at least 10,587 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.