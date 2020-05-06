Update: Kroger bringing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to Corbin May 12-14











Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his daily 5 p.m. news briefing Wednesday that Kroger Drive-Thru testing will be coming to Corbin on Tuesday, May 12, through Thursday, May 14.

Beshear said the state’s partnership with Kroger will bring more testing next week in Louisville, Lexington, Elizabethtown and Corbin.

The governor’s initial announcement indicated that the testing would be done at Lynn Camp High School, but the Whitley County Health Department has since announced on its Facebook page that the testing will instead take place at The Arena in Corbin.

Whitley County Public Health Director Marcy E. Rein said the testing will be free.

“Sign-ups are live now, right now,” said Gov. Beshear. “We need to fill up more than 400 slots each day. Let’s not have any more no-shows. Let’s get everyone tested.”

You must register online at https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.

Additional details will announced later.