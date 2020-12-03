UPDATE: Karr added to Laurel County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list











UPDATE: Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Keith Dinsmore arrested William Tyler Karr, 25, of Lily, at approximately 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 in Lily.

Karr had been placed on the Sheriff’s Most Wanted list after he attempted to evade police trying to serve him a warrant for first-degree sexual abuse of a child 12 or under. He was also arrested on separate warrants. The first charged Karr with failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault, and the second charged him with theft by unlawful taking.

He is currently being housed in the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $50,000 cash bond. Karr is scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 4, according to Jailtracker.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said it was thanks to information provided by the public that Karr was arrested quickly and safely.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has added a new name to its most wanted list.

William Tyler Karr, 25, of Echo Valley Road in Lily, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree sexual abuse of a child 12 or under, according to the office’s press release.

Karr is attempting to evade police, so the office is seeking the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the office, according to the press release. Information will be strictly confidential.

To report a tip, individuals can call (606) 684-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Detective Taylor McDaniel is the lead investigator. He is being assisted by Lt. Chris Edwards, Maj. Chuck Johnson and Detective Bryon Lawson.