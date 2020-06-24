Update: I-75 open again after being shutdown Tuesday evening due to overturned tractor trailer











A Connecticut tractor trailer driver had to be flown out by air medical helicopter following a crash on I-75 early Tuesday evening that had the interstate partially shutdown for several hours.

The accident happened about 6:30 p.m. near the 21-mile marker on the northbound side of the interstate.

Cody Chatary of Wallingford was driving a 2019 white Peterbilt tanker truck when he lost control of the commercial vehicle and struck an embankment causing the vehicle to overturn, according to Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Chris McQueen, who is in charge of the investigation.

Chatary was trapped inside his truck, and had to be extricated by members of the Oak Grove and Woodbine volunteer fire departments.

Whitley County EMS transported him to Exit 25 where a PHI air medical helicopter landed, and flew him to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The tanker was empty at the time of the accident, and did not haul hazardous materials.

The crash blocked the slow lane of traffic, and then northbound traffic on I-75 had to be shut down for three to four hours so the truck could be up righted.

Northbound traffic was detoured at Exit 15.

Indian River Transport out of Winter Haven, Florida, owned the truck.