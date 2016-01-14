By Dean Manning

UPDATE: Three days after its coal tender and caboose came to Corbin the historic L&N 2132 steam engine completed its journey home from Georgia, arriving in Corbin on Monday.

The steam engine was held up by issues with the paperwork required to ship it through Tennessee. It arrived in Corbin about 10:30 a.m. Crews from Wasatch Railroad Contractor worked throughout the day to unload the locomotive and set it on the rails in a lot near the former railroad depot on Depot Street. L&N 2132 is a switcher engine used primarily to move cars around the railroad yard. During its career with the railroad, it served in both the Corbin yard and DeCoursey Yard in northern Kentucky.

The coal tender portion of the historic L&N 2132 locomotive, along with the caboose that were gifted to the Corbin Tourism by the City of Bainbridge, Ga. arrived in Corbin Thursday and have been installed at their permanent home on Depot Street.

The caboose was the first to be unloaded and set back on its wheels. The wheels were removed and shipped seperately in order for the rail cars to meet height limits.

Workers with Wasatch Railroad Contractor push the wheels back under the coal tender. Site work began just before 11 a.m. with crews laying the 150 feet of track panel. The crew had the job completed about 3:30 p.m.