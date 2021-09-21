Update: Golden Alert canceled, Whitley Co. father, son found











Update: A Golden Alert for Arnold Young and his son, Darrick Young, has been canceled. Both subjects were located safe, Whitley County 911 said in an e-mail to media outlets at 5:33 p.m. Tuesday.

Original story

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department issued a Golden Alert late Monday afternoon for a missing father and son.

The Golden Alert is for Arnold Young, 62, and his son, Darrick E. Young, 31, who both require daily medication, which they don’t have with them, according to the sheriff’s department alert.

Both were last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday leaving a residence at 199 Incline Drive in Williamsburg in a 2013 Nissan four-door silver Altima with Kentucky tag 898RHS.

Arnold Young has Alzheimer’s, the alert stated.

Arnold Young is a 6’2” white male weighing 225 pounds with a medium build and fair complexion. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a mint green and tan long sleeve shirt with camo colored pants.

Darrick Young is a 6’2” white male weighing 127 pounds. He has a thin build, light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white and black plaid long sleeve shirt and black pants. He also had a camo colored ball cap, and was wearing black tennis shoes with white bottoms.

“If you see them or know their whereabouts, please contact Whitley County Dispatch at (606) 549-6017 or dial 911. Be in prayer for their safety and return. Thank you and God bless,” Sheriff Todd Shelley said in a release.