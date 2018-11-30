UPDATE: Getaway vehicle in Tuesday bank robbery located













While the search continues for the man who robbed Hometown Bank on Cumberland Falls Hwy. Tuesday, the getaway vehicle has been located.

Corbin Police Capt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said Knoxville, Tennessee Police notified him that they had located the 2013 Chrysler 200.

“It had been abandoned in a residential neighborhood,” Wilson said of the vehicle.

“It was undamaged as far as we know,” he said.

Wilson said noting associated with the robbery was located inside the vehicle.

The man police have identified as a suspect in the robbery, 55-year-old Timothy Sample, has previously served prison time in Tennessee and North Carolina for robbery.

Wilson said it is unknown whether Sample may have met up with someone after abandoning the car, or stolen another vehicle in an effort to elude law enforcement.

Police identified Sample as the suspect from video surveillance of the robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon at the bank near the intersection of Falls Hwy. and Fifth Street Road.

The male subject came into the bank, produced a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money.

The robber fled the scene in the Chrysler 300 that had been reported stolen after he borrowed it from a friend and failed to return it.

Anyone with information about Sample is asked to contact Corbin Police at 528-1122.

Callers may remain anonymous.