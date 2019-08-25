Update: Funeral arrangements announced for former Commonwealth’s Attorney Allen Trimble











Funeral services have been set for Thursday for long-time former Commonwealth’s Attorney and current Domestic Relations Commissioner Allen C. Trimble, who passed away Saturday at Baptist Health Corbin.

Trimble left office Dec. 31, 2018, after serving 31 years as the county’s head prosecutor, and was formally appointed as domestic relations commissioner for Whitley and McCreary counties in early January.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to the funeral hour at 7 p.m. at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Williamsburg with Rev. Jerome McCullah and the Hon. Howard O. Mann officiating.

Trimble will be laid to rest in the Highland Memorial Gardens in Paintsville.

Trimble, who originally moved to Corbin in 1975 right after graduating from law school at the University of Kentucky, served as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 34 Judicial Circuit on a part-time basis from January 1988 until 2000, and went full-time thereafter. His district included Whitley and McCreary counties.

After the appointment of a second circuit judge in 2000, Trimble became a full-time prosecutor. He served four six-year terms in the position and one seven-year term before opting not to seek re-election in 2018 due to health issues.

During a reception in his honor this past November, Trimble said he first settled in the area after being hired to practice law alongside Forcht Group of Kentucky founder Terry Forcht.

Trimble said he worked for Forcht for nine years before the two parted ways amicably. He said the birth of his son, Graham, made it difficult to reconcile the things he wanted to do as a father with the demanding, prodigious work habits of Forcht.

“I never had one disagreement with Terry Forcht. He was always very fair to me,” Trimble said. “When you get out of law school, you don’t know how to practice law. I felt very lucky that I got to work alongside a principled, ethical attorney like Terry. He taught me a lot and I’m thankful for the opportunity he gave me. He’s the reason I call Corbin my home today.”

Trimble began a law practice with Mann, with whom he was partnered for 18 years, before moving his office to Williamsburg.

Trimble, who previously served as President of the Commonwealth Attorney’s Association, was twice been named as Kentucky’s Prosecutor of the Year — in 2008 and again in 2017.

Though most of his career was defined by his time as a prosecutor, Trimble said he was proud of his accomplishments in private practice too — most notably his efforts to expand the boundaries of the Corbin Independent School System to include the Tattersall Trails Estates subdivision.

He was also instrumental in creation and construction of the Corbin Campus of Eastern Kentucky University.

A former president and coach of the Corbin Little League, he considered one of his greatest achievements outside of the practice of law to be President of the Corbin Little League during their 1992 State Championship season.

He previously served as Whitley County Trial Commissioner, Coach of the Williamsburg High School Mock Trial Team, and at the time of his death, practiced law with Trimble Law in Corbin with his son Graham.

A member of the Corbin Presbyterian Church, he is survived by his wife, Sherry (Chambers) Trimble of Corbin, Kentucky; son, Graham Chambers Trimble (Marianne) of Corbin, Kentucky; three granddaughters, Reagan, Samantha, and Lauren; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Chambers of Corbin, Kentucky; sisters, Toni Trimble Ladner (Arnold) of St. Petersburg, Florida and Arminta Trimble of Corbin, Kentucky; brother, Morton Bruce Trimble (Robin) of Winchester, Kentucky; nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, Kentucky in charge of all arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.