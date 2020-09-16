Update: First thieves steal black king, now the Dark Knight is missing











The black king isn’t dead, but he is gone, leaving the giant Chess set on the Corbin Tourism lot on North Main Street short one piece.

Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel she received multiple Facebook messages last week that people who had gone to the lot to play a game found the piece missing.

The lot has video surveillance.

Kriebel said when she reviewed the surveillance, she learned that it was taken between 11 p.m. and midnight on Friday, Sept. 4.

While there is no clear shot of the perpetrators’ faces, Kriebel said the video shows the two pulling up to the curb, jumping out of their car, taking the piece, putting it in the back seat of the car, and driving away.

“They looked to be in their 20’s,” Kriebel said of the duo, adding that the car appears to be a white Volvo.

Kriebel said she will be ordering a replacement piece this week, which will cost $55.

“With shipping, it will be about $75,” Kriebel said.

However, fear not, Chess players. An unknown benefactor had donated a stand–in for the black king until the new piece arrives.

A two-foot tall Batman figurine was proudly occupying to space Monday.

“That is awesome,” Kriebel said when shown a photograph of the piece.

However, by Tuesday the Caped Crusader had vanished and the set was again missing a piece.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the theft is asked to contact Corbin Police at 528-1122.