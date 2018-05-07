Update: Fatal crash victim, passenger, had been to party shortly before crash; deputies arrest 10 after crash
Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 10 adults in connection to a party early Sunday morning shortly after a Williamsburg man died during a four-wheeler crash, and the man’s brother was seriously injured.
The crash killed Matthew White, 20, of Williamsburg. His brother, Dustin White, 21, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he his condition had been upgraded to stable Monday, according to Sheriff Colan Harrell.
As deputies Brian Hensley and Derek Eubanks responded to the end of Levi Lay Road to investigate the fatal crash, they found people trying to leave the party, according to a Whitley County Sheriff’s Department release.
Deputies found minors, i.e., people under the age of 21, under the influence of intoxication and adults among them.
A total of 10 adults, who ranged in age from 18 – 35, were arrested on charges including alcohol intoxication in a public place, unlawful transaction with a minor or a combination of the two charges, the release stated.
Out of the 10 people arrested, two males ages 18 and 22 were also charged with second-degree disorderly conduct.
All 10 were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
The sheriff’s department is continuing the investigation.
Those arrested included:
- Robert Griffith, 28, of Corbin – alcohol intoxication and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
- Brad Hamlin, 26, of Williamsburg – alcohol intoxication and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
- Mateo Hill, 18, of Rockholds – alcohol intoxication and second-degree disorderly conduct. He allegedly smarted off to the female guards, according to his arrest citation.
- Joshua L. Howard, 35, of Williamsburg – alcohol intoxication and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor
- Payton Johnson, 22, of Williamsburg – alcohol intoxication, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and second-degree disorderly conduct. Johnson, whose birthday was Sunday, allegedly tried to kick the jail van window out as he was being transported to jail, according to his arrest citation.
- Lalo Kilberry, 24, of Williamsburg – alcohol intoxication and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
- Lige Matlock, 19, of Williamsburg – alcohol intoxication.
- Kimothy McFarland, 21, of Williamsburg – alcohol intoxication and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
- Daniel Pena, 23, of Rockholds – alcohol intoxication and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
- Brady Steadman, 20, of Williamsburg – alcohol intoxication.