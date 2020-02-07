Update: Cumberland River now at 32.34 feet in Williamsburg











Update: As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Cumberland River was at 32.34 feet in Williamsburg. The river is considered to be at major flood stage at 32 feet.

The river is now expected to crest at 32.8 feet at 1 p.m. Saturday. The record flood stage in Williamsburg occurred on April 7, 1977, when the river crested at 35.03 feet.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the following state roads were at least partially closed due to flood waters.

• KY 1804 mile points 0.0-5.493

• KY 2996 mile points 3.4-3.766

• KY 1064 mile points 4.8 and 5.5

• KY 628 mile point 3.8

