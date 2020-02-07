Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Update: Cumberland River now at 32.34 feet in Williamsburg

Posted On 07 Feb 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Update: As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Cumberland River was at 32.34 feet in Williamsburg. The river is considered to be at major flood stage at 32 feet.

The river is now expected to crest at 32.8 feet at 1 p.m. Saturday. The record flood stage in Williamsburg occurred on April 7, 1977, when the river crested at 35.03 feet.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the following state roads were at least partially closed due to flood waters.

• KY 1804 mile points 0.0-5.493

• KY 2996  mile points 3.4-3.766

• KY 1064 mile points 4.8 and 5.5

• KY 628 mile point 3.8

Check back to www.thenewsjournal.net for updates.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Cumberland River expected to crest Saturday morning in Williamsburg

Posted On 07 Feb 2020
, By
0

U.S. 25W closed north of Jellico

Posted On 06 Feb 2020
, By
0

Update: Recent rains cause flooding throughout Whitley County

Posted On 06 Feb 2020
, By
0

“Survivor,” featuring return of Nick Wilson, to premier Feb. 12

Posted On 05 Feb 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal