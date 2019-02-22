Previous Story
Update: Cumberland River expected to crest at 30 feet in W’burg at 1 a.m. Sunday
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Cumberland River was at 24.7 feet in Williamsburg.
Flood stage is at 21 feet.
The river is expected to level off Friday afternoon before rising again to nearly 30 feet by early Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
A couple of rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall are expected through Saturday night.
The Cumberland River is projected to crest at 1 a.m. Sunday at 30 feet in Williamsburg, which would make it the 13th highest crest since 1886.
The river is expected to fall below flood stage by Tuesday evening.
Major flood stage is 32 feet.