Update: CSX to repair railroad crossing at KY 26 in Whitley County starting Sunday











CSX Corporation has advised that the railroad crossing at KY 26 (mile point 5.461) in Whitley County will be closed beginning Sunday, May 31, at 2 p.m. and is expected to re-open on Tuesday, June 2, at 8 a.m.

Motorists may experience delays.

This message is provided as a courtesy of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.