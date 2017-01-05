By Mark White

A Corbin woman died from injuries she sustained when her car rear-ended a tractor-trailer truck on northbound I-75 Thursday morning.

Kentucky State Police Division of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Steve Douglas, public affairs officer at Region 4 in London, said 48-year-old Lisa Noble died at Baptist Health Corbin.

The wreck occurred about 11 a.m. near the 18-mile marker.

Douglas said Nobel was traveling north in a 2014 Volkswagen passenger car when she collided with the tractor trailer.

Douglas said witnesses reported that the truck was either moving slowly or had come to a stop just before the collision occurred.

Noble’s car struck the rear of trailer. Douglas said the angle of the collision was such that the trailer’s rear end protection guard could not stop the car.

Douglas said the driver of the truck, Terran Cooper of Smyrna, Tennessee, was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

At 2:15 p.m. one lane of the interstate was re-opened to traffic.

Assisting at the scene were: CVE Sergeant Mike Taylor, Sergeant Travis Rogers and Officer Chris McQueen, Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies, Williamsburg Police, Whitley County Constable Dorman Patrick, Gold Bug Fire Department, Williamsburg Fire Department, Kentucky State Highway Department

Northbound traffic on I-75 is being detoured at the 15 mile marker.

CVE Officer Toby Curry is continuing the investigation.