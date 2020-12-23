Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Update: Complaint from Google lead to Internet Crimes Against Children investigation

Posted On 23 Dec 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

An investigation by the Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has resulted in the arrest of a Williamsburg man on charges related to child sexual abuse material, who, according to his arrest citation, allegedly admitted to having the materials.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Kentucky State Police charge Williamsburg man with child sexual exploitation offenses

Posted On 18 Dec 2020
, By
0

KSP charges Laurel County man with child sexual exploitation offenses

Posted On 20 Aug 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal