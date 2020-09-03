Update: Bell County reports third COVID-19 fatality in seven days Thursday











For the third time in seven days, the Bell County Health Department has reported a COVID-19 fatality.

The Bell County Health Department reported its 12th COVID-19 fatality Thursday afternoon, which involved a 62-year-old male. On Aug. 31, it reported the death of a 77-year-old male, and on Aug. 28, it reported the death of a 91-year-old male.

All of Bell County’s COVID-19 fatalities have ranged in age from 62-91.

The Bell County Health Department reported two new positive cases Thursday, 10 new cases Wednesday, nine new cases Tuesday, two new cases Monday, two new cases Sunday, two new cases Saturday, and four new cases Friday.

Bell County has had a total of 414 COVID-19 cases with three people currently hospitalized, a 59-year-old male, a 66-year-old female and a 75-year-old male.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported six new McCreary County COVID-19 cases Thursday, and announced that six McCreary County cases had been released from isolation.

Thursday’s new cases include: a 29-year-old male, a 46-year-old female, a 21-year-old female, a 43-year-old male, a 45-year-old female, and a 62-year-old male, who are all self-isolated but still symptomatic.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Wednesday, three new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Tuesday, three new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Monday, six new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Sunday, one new McCreary County case Saturday, and six new cases in McCreary County last Friday.

McCreary County has had a total of 112 COVID-19 cases, including 42 active cases. One active case is hospitalized and the other 41 are self-isolated. 70 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious or no longer isolated.

So far, McCreary County has had no COVID-19 deaths.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported 15 new cases Thursday, which ranged in age from a five-year-old to an 83-year-old. None of the new cases are hospitalized.

Thursday’s new cases include: a 58-year-old female, 67-year-old female, a 49-year-old female, a 70-year-old female, a 48-year-old female, a 57-year-old female, a 65-year-old male, a 65-year-old female, another 65-year-old female, an 83-year-old male, a 66-year-old male, a 24-year-old male, a 38-year-old female, a 34-year-old female, and a five-year-old female.

The Laurel County Health Department also noted that it had discovered a duplicate from a previously reported case on the list that has now been removed.

The Laurel County Health Department reported eight new cases Wednesday, four new cases Tuesday, six new cases Monday, four new cases Sunday, 10 new cases Saturday, and five new cases Friday.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 588 cases, including: 421 recovered cases, and 162 active cases, of which 12 are currently hospitalized.

Laurel County has had five COVID-19 fatalities with the most recent death happening on Aug. 6.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County. Since June 9, there have been an additional 566 cases reported there, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

Out of the 588 Laurel County cases, 66 patients were under the age of 18, 133 patients were ages 18-30, 98 patients were ages 31-40, 77 patients were ages 41-50, 90 patients were ages 51-60, 84 patients were ages 61-70, 27 patients were ages 71-80 and 13 patients were over age 80.

A total of 12,947 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Aug. 31.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported five new COVID cases Thursday, two new cases Wednesday, three new cases Tuesday, four new cases Monday, two new cases Sunday, and one new case Friday.

Whitley County has had a total of 210 COVID-19 cases.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation. Since June 8, Whitley County has had 199 additional cases diagnosed.

Whitley County has 34 active cases, including five people isolated in the hospital, and 29 isolated at home. A total of 174 cases have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has reported a total of two COVID-19 deaths with the first happening on July 21, and the second happening on Aug. 20.

Out of the 210 Whitley County cases, 25 patients were under the age of 18, 12 patients were ages 18-20, 40 patients were ages 21-30, 40 patients were ages 31-40, 26 patients were ages 41-50, 26 patients were ages 51-60, 18 patients were ages 61-70, 17 patients were age 71-80, and six patients were over age 80.

Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website lists one active COVID-19 case at the University of the Cumberlands involving a student.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases Thursday, two new cases Wednesday, two new cases Tuesday, three new cases Monday, and five new cases Friday.

Knox County has a total of 375 COVID-19 cases, including 52 active cases.

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by June 15. Since June 11, there have been 365 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 11 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Aug. 25.

Out of the first 323 Knox County cases, 37 patients were under the age of 18, 64 patients were ages 18-30, 40 patients were ages 31-40, 45 patients were ages 41-50, 41 patients were ages 51-60, 26 patients were ages 61-70, 33 patients were ages 71-80, and 37 patients were over age 80.

As of Aug. 25, a total of 3,863 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Knox County.

Statewide cases

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 906 new COVID-19 cases, including 124 cases involving children under age 18, and 10 new deaths.

This is the third highest number of COVID-19 cases that Kentucky has reported in a single day, Beshear said.

Statewide there have been 50,885 total positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 976 total deaths from the virus. A total of 902,446 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and at least 10,547 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.