Upchurch returns to Corbin Arena

Posted On 18 Mar 2021
Due to high ticket demand for his March 13 show, Ryan Upchurch will return to the Corbin Arena on Saturday, April 10.

Upchurch’s March 13 show sold out with over 3,000 people in attendance.

The show on April 10 will be Upchurch’s last performance in Kentucky for 2021, said the Corbin Arena in a Facebook Post.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 23. Tickets can be purchased at the Arena Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com.

