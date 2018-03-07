UofC online criminal justice program ranks among best













The University of the Cumberlands online criminal justice program has been ranked among the best in the country, according to a leading education resource.

CriminalJusticeDegreeSchools.com recently published its list of the top ranked online bachelor’s programs in criminal justice list, and the University of the Cumberlands was ranked 29th nationally.

“Our ranking is designed to help those considering a career in criminal justice understand and compare their options for online learning in criminal justice, criminology, policing, and related fields,” said Laura McPherson, associate editor of CriminalJusticeDegreeSchools.com.

“Our unique ranking uses markers of academic merit as well as metrics outlining the student experience to highlight quality as well as value and differs from other rankings by focusing on programs that are not-for-profit, regionally accredited, and identical to on-campus programs.”

With an average online tuition of $199 per credit hour, Cumberlands had the lowest average online tuition level of any school in the top 50 on the list.

Cumberlands has a 43 percent overall undergrad graduation rate, and 19 percent of the students are studying fully online, the list noted.

About 13 percent of the faculty are tenured, and US News gives the school a national ranking between 231-300, according to the list.

“We are truly delighted to see our programs recognized again for academic excellence,” said Dr. Christopher Leskiw, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs. “These rankings are consistent with our institutional mission of making quality educational programs accessible to all students. What distinguishes UC in a large market of online programs is not just its focus on delivering an exceptional education at an affordable price; it’s the service-minded culture. It’s more than a customer service mentality. It’s the active fulfillment of the school motto of living a ‘life more abundant.’”

Criminal Justice Degree Schools, which was started in 2010, describes itself as the definitive site for learning how to start a criminal justice career with up-to-date information on criminal justice degree programs, career paths and job opportunities.