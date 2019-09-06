Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
UofC hosting expert on America’s religious roots

Posted On 06 Sep 2019
What role did religion play in the nation’s founding?

Students at the University of the Cumberlands and members of the general public will get an answer to that question from a scholar well versed on the topic Monday evening.

Dr. Mark David Hall, a PhD in political science, will be speaking on the topic of “What are the Religious Roots of America’s Founding” during a speech planned for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Gatliff Chapel on the campus of the University of the Cumberlands.

Hall will also discuss his new book, “Did America Have a Christian Founding?” and explore the intersections of American history and faith while presenting a discussion about the nuances of religious liberty today.

“He is a nationally renowned scholar on American politics and religion especially on the role of religion in America’s founding,” noted Dr. Nathan Coleman, chairman of the history and political science department at UC.

Hall has been at George Fox University since 2001. In addition to teaching politics and honors, he is director of the John Dickinson Forum for the Study of America’s Founding Principles.

His primary research and writing interests are American political theory and the relationship between religion and politics.

Hall’s presentation is a partnership between UC’s history and political science department and The Institute for Humane Studies at George Mason University.

The Institute for Humane Studies is the leading institute in higher education dedicated to championing classical liberal ideas and the scholars who advance them, according to the group’s website.

Coleman noted that it is a center devoted to explaining the basic idea of liberty and basic notion of freedom, humane studies and things of that nature.

