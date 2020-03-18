Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
UofC going online only for remainder of spring semester

Posted On 18 Mar 2020
As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread across the state and the nation, the University of the Cumberlands has elected to move all of its remaining in-person classes to the online platform.

Dr. Larry Cockrum, President of the university, announced the decision Tuesday afternoon.

“In making this decision, our goal is not only to provide academic continuity to our students but also protect the health and well-being of every person connected to the Cumberlands community,” Cockrum said in announcing the change on his Twitter account.

University officials had previously announced that the campus would be closed until March 28, with classes that were scheduled to resume following spring break to be moved online.

University of the Cumberlands officials announced on the university’s Twitter account that employees would be paid and students would receive credit for room and board.

