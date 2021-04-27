Unusual Recipe for Yummy Biscuits











The best, and often described most important meal of the day is breakfast. As the name suggests, breakfast breaks the overnight fasting period and replenishes the supply of glucose in our body to boost the brain’s alertness and our body’s energy levels.

In my opinion there’s nothing better for breakfast than soft, fluffy and buttery homemade biscuits. Whether you eat your biscuits with eggs, bacon, and gravy, or something sweet like honey or jelly, steaming hot buttery biscuits are a hit with most everyone.

My mom can make the most delicious biscuits and biscuit pan bread, (one large biscuit). The insides of her biscuits are always fluffy and white and the bottoms and tops are perfectly browned.

Over the years, I’ve tried several different recipes. Some turned out good, others didn’t. However, I did eventually find a recipe that is my favorite and I use most often.

One thing I have learned is that there really are no right or wrong ways to make biscuits. What matters is the outcome. I have watched many people make them and everyone seems to have their own way of doing things.

Some people use their hands to mix the ingredients, while others use a spoon, and some put the ingredients in a food processor. Some people cut in the lard with a pastry blender, or a fork, while others just squeeze it out with their hands until they get little pea sized shapes.

Some people use butter for the fats, while some people use lard. Some use buttermilk, and if they didn’t have buttermilk, I’ve seen them put vinegar or lemon juice in their whole milk to substitute buttermilk, and yet other people use regular milk for the liquids.

The other day, while looking for a recipe for something else, I came across a biscuit recipe that I wasn’t sure would work because there were only two ingredients!

I couldn’t wait to try this recipe, (just to satisfy my curiosity). It sounded so simple. So, this past week I made biscuits a couple times, and, yes, they were delicious!

If you’ve always wanted to learn to make biscuits, you should try this recipe. It’s so simple and easy.

Two Ingredient Biscuits

2 cups Self-Rising Flour

2 cups Heavy Whipping Cream

Gently mix your flour and cream, then let the dough sit a few minutes, while you dust your work surface with flour.

Turn the dough out onto your floured surface. If the dough is a bit sticky, sprinkle more flour on top, then fold your dough over about five or six times. If your dough is sticking to your hands, put a little more flour on your hands, (not much, but just enough to coat them so the dough doesn’t stick). Also don’t overwork your dough.

Roll the dough out into a rectangle shape about ½ inch to ¾ inch thick. Cut the biscuits out and place them close together in a greased pan. (I baked mine in my trustworthy cast iron skillet.)

Bake at 450˚ for 12 to 15 minutes or until the tops of your biscuits are golden brown. Take the biscuits out of the oven and brush the tops with butter, while they are still piping hot.

It’s important to use self-rising flour. Also use whole heavy whipping cream. Do not use the low-fat version because the fats in the heavy whipping cream is what replaces the butter or lard that you would normally use in a biscuit recipe.

Now you have no excuse. Go make yourself some soft, fluffy biscuits for breakfast.