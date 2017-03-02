The unlikely scoring machine from Phelps High School
By Gary West
Ervin Stepp from little Phelps High School in Pike County holds the national prep two-year scoring record with a 50.3 average. In 1979 he averaged 53 points per game.
March in Kentucky means its basketball frenzy time. Even for those who don’t eat and breathe the sport, there’s no escaping it. For hoops it’s not a matter of choice.When it comes to high school hoops, most are familiar with legends King Kelly Coleman and Richie Farmer from the mountains of eastern Kentucky, but there’s another legend who for some reason hasn’t attained the status he probably deserves.
