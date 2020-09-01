University of the Cumberlands wrestler dies Monday











The University of the Cumberlands has announced that wrestler Grant Brace died Monday night.

According to university officials, the cause of death of the 20-year-old has not yet been determined, but said there is nothing to indicate it was anything other than natural causes.

“Grant’s life was cut far too short, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him,” said University President Larry Cockrum. “I ask the entire Cumberlands family to join me in prayer for Grant’s family and friends.”

According to university officials, Brace was entering his third year at the university after graduating from Alcoa High School outside of Knoxville, Tennessee.

He was a member of the varsity wrestling team, earning three falls in his career.

“He has brought high character and integrity to the Patriots family over the past two years and has always been part of our OneBigTeam,” said Chris Kraftick Director of Athletics.

Classes at the university’s Williamsburg campus were canceled Tuesday.

Ministry and counseling teams were available to support the community at Gatliff Chapel on Tuesday, with additional assistance available to students, faculty and staff through the university’s counseling center.