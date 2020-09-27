University of the Cumberlands students recognized for scholarship, service











Students Noah Thornberry (junior; Bowling Green, KY) and Mallory Allen (junior; Corbin, KY) were recently chosen as the recipients of service awards at University of the Cumberlands.

Thornberry received the 2020 T.E. Mahan Service Award, and Allen received the 2020 A.T. Siler Service Award. These awards are given to the male and female candidate from the junior class at University of the Cumberlands who best manifest the qualities which indicate the potential for becoming someone who will make an outstanding contribution to his/her community in the future. Each candidate must also have an academic standing in keeping with the standards of the University.

Noah William Thornberry, son of Mark and Ellaine Thornberry, has demonstrated exceptional service ethics and community service. His passions are service to others and real estate.

Since 2015, Thornberry has served children as a Bible school teacher at Sunday school and on summer vacations. Furthermore, he has served children in the Williamsburg area through the Mountain Outreach children’s Christmas program. While successfully balancing a demanding academic load and athletic duties, Thornberry has had the perseverance to pursue his second passion, the development of his own real estate organization. The combination of his service and leadership models both Cumberlands’ focus “Think for tomorrow” and the University’s strategic vision to prepare students for a future life of responsible service and leadership.

Mallory Elizabeth Allen, daughter of Steve and Dawn Allen, is currently pursuing a Biology major and has maintained a 4.0 GPA. She has a heart for serving others and is deeply rooted in Cumberlands’ campus community.

On campus, Allen served as a volunteer resident assistant for a women’s dormitory for a semester. She has served in a number of honor societies and as president of the Pre-health club. She has also volunteered for Shoes for the Soul, campus service projects, and assembling donated backpacks for food-insecure children at a local food pantry. Off campus, Allen participates in numerous volunteer activities at the Creek Church and in the Corbin Independent school system. She has volunteered for three summer mission trips to Haiti and has tutored high school students.

Professionally, Allen desires to be a physician. She has served as a teaching assistant for cell biology lab and chemistry lab, as well as being a lab technician for microbiology laboratory. In preparation for her medical school application, Allen has also attended the University of Kentucky Rural Physician Leadership Program Application Bootcamp, University of Kentucky College of Medicine Medical Education Development for Underrepresented Populations, and participated in the Rockcastle Regional Hospital Future Docs program.

“University of the Cumberlands congratulates these exemplary students on being chosen for such honorable awards and thanks them for their commitment to serving their communities and being such positive influences on Cumberlands’ campus. Well done, Patriots!,” school officials said in a release.