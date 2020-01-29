University of the Cumberlands’ student newspaper The Patriot wins second place General Excellence Award











Although it couldn’t quite equal its success of the prior two years, the University of the Cumberlands student newspaper, The Patriot, received 10 Excellence in Kentucky Newspaper Awards, including a second place General Excellence Award in student publications class one, during the Kentucky Press Association’s annual awards banquet Friday evening in Lexington.

For each of the prior two years, The Patriot had won first place in General Excellence.

The Patriot received five first place awards, a trio of second place awards, including the General Excellence Award, and two third place awards.

The Patriot also took home four awards in the KPA Advertising Excellence in Kentucky Contest, including a second place overall award in that contest.

“It was an honor to see my student staff receive numerous awards from the Kentucky Press Association,” said Jeremiah Massengale, a professor at UC and The Patriot’s faculty advisor. “It’s encouraging for these talented student journalists, and I’m happy they earned some recognition for their many hours of hard work at The Patriot.”

UC senior Taylor Duke said, “Winning KPA awards makes me proud to be a part of the wonderful legacy at The Patriot. I am lucky to work alongside some of the best staff writers and photographers in the state.”

UC senior Emilee Agee said, “Our staff feels honored to represent the University of the Cumberlands at KPA and to have taken home 14 awards this year. This was my first year winning an award and it’s motivating to receive recognition for my hard work and to see the other staff members smiling as they receive theirs.”

Duke led the way with three awards in the Excellence in Kentucky Newspaper contest. Duke received a first place award for best investigative story or series, a second place award as best headline writer, and a third place award for best graphic.

“Strong topic, good instincts by the writer, and great details in the story. Would have benefited from more digging into how much recycling might be trashed and what the costs are,” judges wrote about Duke’s investigative story.

Mike Krzyston won a first place award for best sports picture essay, and a second place award for best general news picture.

“Very nice crowd shot that shows the expectation on onlookers’ faces. Equally as striking, though, is the color – the photographer managed to capture a view in a darkened theater that shows a variety of deep coloring on both faces and the background,” judges wrote about Krzyston’s best general news picture entry.

Zane Ross received a first place award for best feature picture.

“Great shot that makes the fire the focal point, nicely framed with folks gathered around as they toast marshmallows. Emphasizes social interaction and the fun of homecoming,” judges wrote.

Agee received a first place best headline writer award.

The staff of The Patriot received a first place award for best use of social media or multi-media.

“Really user-friendly access to publication via social media, including the pages access; nice look and content,” judges wrote.

Leanne Gregory received a third-place award for best enterprise or analytical story.

“The story provides interesting information on what happens when tattoos are applied to the human skin and the process of applying tattoos, but the real interesting stuff comes at the end. The possibility that tattoos might enhance the immune system?” judges wrote.

In the KPA Advertising Excellence in Kentucky Contest, Ross took home a first place award for special event advertising.

The Patriot staff also received a first place award for best holiday greeting ads and general/miscellaneous.

Duke took home a third place award for best use of color ad.

“You have good instincts. I spent more time talking about this piece than any other, so go you!” judges wrote.