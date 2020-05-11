University of the Cumberlands reopening campuses for fall, instituting bi-term classes











University of Cumberlands officials announced Monday that it will reopen its Williamsburg and Florence campuses in the fall.

“While it is impossible to predict the future, we have every intention of re-opening our campus locations to students this fall,” said University President, Dr. Larry Cockrum. “We are monitoring developments related to the coronavirus and are working diligently to put protocols in place to protect the health and safety of our entire campus community.”

Officials also announced that the university will be instituting the use of two eight–week course terms each semester.

Students will continue to enroll in four or five classes each semester, but the course will be divided into two or three classes for each bi-term similar to what is available to online students.

With the adjusted schedule, the vast majority of in-seat undergraduate classes will take place Monday through Thursday. Students will receive the same amount of in-seat instructional time as they did under the semester schedule. However, coursework will be delivered over a shorter period. Faculty and students will have Friday’s available to work on assignments, prepare for the week ahead, or log internship or observation hours.

Dr. Emily Coleman, the Provost at Cumberlands, noted that the move to 8-week terms provides flexibility at a time when there is much uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the benefits of an 8-week academic calendar is that students and faculty can more easily transition from in-seat to online classes or from online to in-seat classes should the need arise. The 8-week format also allows students to focus on fewer classes at once. At the same time, faculty are able to work with a smaller group of students each term,” Coleman stated.