University of the Cumberlands names director of diversity











The University of the Cumberlands (UC) has named Jerton Evans as the University’s first Director of Diversity and Multiculturalism. In this role, Evans will work with the University’s leadership and students to create a welcoming environment for all members of the UC community.

“Our mission clearly states that Cumberlands exists to provide a quality, affordable education to students from all backgrounds,” said Dr. Larry Cockrum, President of UC. “As we strive to live out this mission, I believe it is more important than ever that we work to create an environment that is welcoming and empowering to our growing and diverse student population. I am confident that Jerton will help build and strengthen a culture at UC that values individuals, celebrates differences, and helps find common ground among diverse populations.”

As Director of Diversity and Multiculturalism, Evans will serve as the chief diversity officer. He will facilitate campus-wide discussions and training opportunities related to diversity.

Evans will also collaborate with departments across UC to strengthen the recruitment, retention, and graduation rates of diverse student populations.

“I am truly honored and blessed for this opportunity at Cumberlands,” said Evans. “This new role provides an avenue for helping our student body learn and grow together through open discussions on race, diversity, and other timely issues. I look forward to helping build positive relationships on our campus and throughout surrounding communities.”

A native of Fairmont, West Virginia, Evans has worked in education for more than a decade. He has experience speaking to student groups and leading professional development trainings on diverse learning and teaching strategies for educators and administrators.

Evans is a graduate of the University of Virginia, where he played football and received All-American and All-Conference honors. After graduating from college, he played football in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers and Buffalo Bills. Evans also currently serves as an assistant coach for the Lady Patriots basketball program. He and his wife, Krystal, live in Williamsburg and are the proud parents of three daughters.