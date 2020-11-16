University of the Cumberlands congratulates summer graduates











In what has been one of the most unprecedented years in history, there are still hardworking people achieving their goals, new doors of opportunity opening, and worthwhile reasons to celebrate.

In fact, right now, there are more than 1,100 reasons to celebrate – one for each student at University of the Cumberlands, who earned a college degree this summer.

Summer graduates from your local area include:

• Ashley Carter of Corbin, who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration.

• Christy Lipps of Corbin, who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration.

• William Massengale of Williamsburg, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Biology & Psychology.

• Robert Steakley of Williamsburg, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

• Jacqueline Bass of Corbin, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Human Services.

• Robbie Garvin of Williamsburg, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

• Kaitlyn Jones of Williamsburg, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Brianna Barnett of Corbin, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Mandy Lockhart of Corbin, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Rebecca Mitchell of Williamsburg, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Sheena Lawson of Corbin, who completed their Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership.

• Kathryn Hart of Williamsburg, who completed their Doctor of Philosophy in Business.

• Benjamin Gabbard of Corbin, who completed their Education Specialist in Principal.

• Dawn Allen of Corbin, who completed their Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction.

• Staci Davidson of Corbin, who completed their Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction.

• Stephanie Pettit of Williamsburg, who completed their Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction.

• LenEe Figliola of Williamsburg, who completed their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

• Amy Hatcher of Williamsburg, who completed their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

• Stephanie Jones of Corbin, who completed their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

• Charlotte Giles of Corbin, who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Literacy Specialist.

• Ida Santiago Rodriguez of Corbin, who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Teacher Leader – Mathematics.

• Jachob Bowlin of Corbin, who completed their Master of Business Administration in Business Administration.

• Jeffrey Kersey of Corbin, who completed their Master of Business Administration in Business Administration.

• Kayla Rose of Williamsburg, who completed their Master of Business Administration in Business Administration.

• Melanie Fore of Williamsburg, who completed their Master of Business Administration in Business Administration.

• Tyler Bender of Williamsburg, who completed their Master of Science in Coaching.

• Emily Howell of Williamsburg, who completed their Master of Science in Health & Human Performance.

• Rebekah Riggs of Williamsburg, who completed their Master of Science in Health & Human Performance.

• Kristie Hale of Corbin, who completed their Master of Science in Nurse Practitioner.

• Stephanie Manning of Williamsburg, who completed their Master of Science in Nurse Practitioner.

• Danielle Wynn of Williamsburg, who completed their Master of Science in Nurse Practitioner.

• Deveshwar Sivam of Williamsburg, who completed their Master of Science in Strategic Management.

The University congratulates all its summer graduates on reaching this significant milestone in their lives and wishes them all the best in their future endeavors. Well done, Patriots!

