Univeristy of the Cumberlands students getting emergency aid











Some University of the Cumberlands students will soon be receiving emergency assistance funding as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The university will be disbursing more almost $1.4 million in federal aid to eligible undergraduate students.

University officials stated that it will result in one-time payments of $1,000 to all eligible undergraduate residential students, and $500 to all eligible undergraduate students.

“To be eligible for funding, students must take undergraduate courses in-seat at the Williamsburg campus and qualify for federal financial aid,” officials stated.

Quentin Young, Vice President for Finance at the university, said students should begin receiving the funds this week.

“Many of our students and their families are feeling the strain on this global crisis, especially financially,” Young said. “By putting dollars into their hands, we hope to help offset some of the costs they have incurred from campus disruptions related to the coronavirus.