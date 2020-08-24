United States Army Corporal Billie Joe Hash











CPL Billie Joe Hash was born June 6, 1932, and lost his life on December 6, 1950, serving his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Corporal Hash was awarded the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, United Nations Service Medal, and the Republic of Korea War Service Medal.

Born in Whitley County, Kentucky, Billie was the son of the late Robert “Bob” Hash, Sr., and Eliza Hash.

Survivors include his sister, Helen Blish; sister, Janie Davis (David); several nieces and nephews; and other relatives.

An honorary service will be held at 5:30 P.M. on Friday, August 28, at Hart Funeral Home with the Kentucky Army National Guard, followed by a visitation from 6 – 8 P.M.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 29, at Worley Cemetery in Corbin. Bobby Joe Eaton will be the officiating minister. Full military rites will be conducted by the Kentucky Army National Guard.

“Always missed, never forgotten.”

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.